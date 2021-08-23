Register
14:04 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image reviewed by the U.S. Military, a Guantanamo detainee peers through his hands from inside his cell at the Camp Echo detention facility at the U.S. Naval Base, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2008

    Over 200 'Rehabbed' Extremists Released From Gitmo Have Reengaged in Terror Activities, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083691952_0:402:1290:1128_1200x675_80_0_0_d6a10d2302bc656dcc8848b21bde958c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108231083692680-over-200-rehabbed-extremists-released-from-gitmo-have-reengaged-in-terror-activities-report-says/

    In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep the Guantanamo Bay detention centre open indefinitely, but earlier this year the Biden administration pledged to shut the Cuba-based prison down.

    A total of 229 "rehabbed" radical extremists previously released from the Cuba-based Guantanamo Bay detention centre have returned to terrorism, according to a US intelligence report obtained by the New York Post.

    The report issued by the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) claimed that at least 66% of those extremists had not been recaptured and are still at large.

    "Based on trends identified during the past 17 years, we assess that some detainees currently at GTMO [Guantanamo Bay prison] will seek to reengage in terrorist or insurgent activities after they are transferred", the document said.

    The report added that although "enforcement of transfer conditions probably has deterred many former detainees from reengagement, some detainees determined to reengage have and will do so regardless of any transfer conditions".

    The interior of a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay
    © RIA Novosti . Denis Voroshilov
    The interior of a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay
    The study also asserted that "former GTMO detainees routinely communicate with each other, families of other former detainees, and members of terrorist organisations".

    Biden Wants to Close Gitmo Down

    The claims come amid the Biden administration's efforts to shut Gitmo down for good, despite the detention centre's remaining 39 prisoners having long been classified by US military intelligence as too dangerous to release.

    In the latest development, a Taliban* commander claimed last week that he spent "eight years" in the Guantanamo Bay prison. The allegations were made during a victory speech purportedly from inside the Presidential Palace in Kabul on 15 August, when the Taliban entered the Afghan capital without a fight and seized power in the country.

    Soldiers walk past detainees' cells during early morning prayer at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Camp 5, in Cuba
    © AP Photo / Suzette Laboy
    Soldiers walk past detainees' cells during early morning prayer at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Camp 5, in Cuba

    In July, President Joe Biden issued an order to free the prison's first inmate, accused terrorist Abdul Latif Nasser, while ten others have been cleared for release, including some of Osama bin Laden's bodyguards and 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's safehouse operator, according to Guantanamo Bay detention centre parole board documents.

    A detainee from Afghanistan is led by military police with his hands chained at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in this Feb. 2, 2002, file photo
    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, File
    US Defense Bill Extends Gitmo Through 2020, Blocks Prisoner Transfers
    Under the Trump administration, an executive order directing Gitmo to remain open indefinitely was signed in January 2018. Only one individual was transferred from the detention camp during Donald Trump's time in office.

    The Guantanamo detention facility, which was opened in 2002 under the direction of former US President George W. Bush, housed nearly 800 detainees at the height of its usage. By the end of the Obama administration, 41 detainees remained after hundreds had been transferred to various countries.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Three More Guantanamo Prisoners Approved For Release, Report Says
    Biden Administration Considers Appointing Envoy for Guantanamo Prison Closure
    Biden Using ‘Methodical’ Approach to Shutter Guantanamo Facility by End of First Term - Report
    Tags:
    US, Guantanamo Bay detention center, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse