Astronaut Watches Hurricane Henri From Space - Photo

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Henri weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday morning. The tropical storm is expected to slow down further and there is a possibility that it may come to a halt near the Connecticut-New York border before turning to the east-northeast.

Astronauts on the International Space Station spotted Henri from orbit, with NASA astronaut Megan McArthur taking to Twitter and sharing a photo of the storm from space.

We just flew over the East Coast and saw #HurricaneHenri. Stay safe, friends. pic.twitter.com/o83XZAqDgR — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) August 21, 2021

​The slow-moving tropical hurricane Henri on Sunday made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island in the United States. However, local media reports suggest that there is a possibility of heavy rain in western New England and eastern New York.

The GOES-East weather satellite reportedly tracked Henri, which was approaching the US East Coast, and Hurricane Grace that made landfall in Mexico on the eastern Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday.

1-minute Mesoscale Domain Sector #GOES16/#GOESeast Visible and Infrared images showing Tropical Storm #Henri moving over Block Island (KBID) around 1500 UTC and making landfall along the coast of Rhode Island around 1615 UTC: https://t.co/Me4U7hONj2 #RIwx #NYwx #CTwx #MAwx pic.twitter.com/sabt5ErIsz — Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) August 22, 2021

On Saturday, outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned people in flood-prone areas: "If you know you are in an area that tends to flood ... get out of that area now, please".

Ahead of Henri, Cuomo had declared a disaster alert for areas including Long Island, New York City, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley. "New York has heavy equipment deployed on Long Island and water-rescue teams ready to go", Cuomo said.

Henri is the first hurricane to make landfall in the New England area in the last 30 years. As per The New York Times, in 1991 New England was struck by Hurricane Bob, while Long Island was hit by Hurricane Gloria in 1986.