01:44 GMT23 August 2021
    Boris Johnson to Pressure Biden to Delay Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports

    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will push US President Joe Biden during the Tuesday G7 virtual meeting to delay the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, The Telegraph reports.

    "The main focus of the G7 is on the long-term of Afghanistan but they will of course be discussing the current evacuation effort," a Downing Street source told the newspaper on Sunday.

    Earlier on Sunday, Johnson announced that the leaders of G7 countries will have urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan on August 24. Later on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Biden’s participation in the virtual meeting, adding that the talks will revolve around the issue of the evacuation of Americans and "vulnerable" Afghans and humanitarian assistance for refugees.

    According to The Telegraph, British ministers have been pressing the US privately for days to consider delaying the withdrawal of troops in order to ease pressure on the Kabul airport. Biden told reporters on Sunday that discussions were underway with US military officials about possibly extending the Afghanistan evacuation mission beyond the August 31 deadline.
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

    Many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan after the Taliban* entered Kabul on August 15. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city.

    Biden has described in a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the evacuation of people from Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul as the “largest airlift of people in history”.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security advisor Jake Sullivan listen as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    Biden's Aides Were 'Too Afraid' to Question His Decisions in Run-Up to Chaotic Afghan Exit
    The chief of the political office of the Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar, will likely make a decision concerning the structure of the future Afghan government over the next two weeks, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday.

    On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that G7 foreign ministers were urging the Taliban to guarantee Afghans and foreigners safe passage from Kabul. Raab, who chaired a conference call of US, Canadian, French, German, Italian, and Japanese foreign ministers, said in a statement that the seven nations would continue efforts to evacuate vulnerable people from the Afghan capital.

    * A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states

    United Kingdom, war, US, Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, military, evacuation
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
