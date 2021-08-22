Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes South Sandwich Islands, USGS Reports

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake has hit the South Sandwich Islands region, the US Geological Survey said on Sunday.
According to the US National Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami is not expected in the area.
Fortunately, no damage or casualties are suspected, since the area is unpopulated.
It’s a good thing the South Sandwich islands are uninhabited. The earthquake activity over the past few weeks has been ridiculous. The latest, today, a 7.0. pic.twitter.com/0dp01h7HTF— Fustbariclation (@fustbariclation) August 22, 2021
The South Sandwich Islands are facing seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate.
