Register
14:57 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Afghan women walk on the road during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021

    UK Sharia Female Scholar Accuses Western Media of ‘Misrepresenting’ Taliban Stance on Women’s Rights

    © AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    124
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083427480_0:178:3149:1949_1200x675_80_0_0_c0982ac500b9b39bcb3c3771d74335fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108221083684965-uk-sharia-female-scholar-accuses-western-media-of-misrepresenting-taliban-stance-on-womens-rights/

    Although the Taliban* vowed to provide Afghan women with all rights in line with Sharia and the country’s law, there have been reports showing that the situation in this field has worsened since the fall of Kabul to the militant group.

    Khola Hasan, a UK Islamic Sharia Council scholar, has accused Western media of “misrepresenting” the Taliban’s views on women's rights, arguing that the militants’ recent posturing on the matter was a “good start”.

    In an interview with BBC Radio 4, she insisted that if Western countries would “give them [Taliban fighters] a helping hand […] maybe they could really progress”.

    “Every single person that I know, as a Muslim, whether on social media, I don't know privately or personally but I know them on social media, or as friends, whatever, are celebrating and saying give them [the militants] a chance”, the scholar claimed.

    When asked to comment on reports about women and children being beaten and whipped when passing through Afghan checkpoints, Hasan described Afghanistan as a “tribal society with tribal loyalties” and with “a lot of violence within the communities” amid decades of “occupation”. 

    Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

    She urged the international community “to be very careful not to take small, minor incidents and make them into something huge”.

    The scholar argued that “Western media loves misrepresenting Muslims”, adding, “The kind of language that came out from Western media when the Taliban took over - civil war, monsters, they're going to slaughter people, it's going to be awful, poor women, oh blah blah blah we're going to cry our eyes out, poor women are going back into Medieval times, and all the rest of it”.

    She went on to claim that the issue “has been misrepresented for so long that I've got used to it, I don't even blink an eyelid anymore”.

    After she was told the world had “seen this movie before” in terms of the Taliban’s promises not to crack down on women, Hasan said, “No we haven't because the Taliban have grown up”.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul
    © AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2021, a Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul

    “They were not exposed to the modern world, so what they were saying 20 years ago this was a myopic, insulated, small organisation, living in the mountains, very illiterate, very uneducated, not just about the world but about Islam itself […]”, the UK Islamic Sharia Council member claimed.

    “They're learning. That's not an easy thing to do, to come from hundreds of years of one way practising your faith, and then suddenly exposed to different ways to think oh maybe we got it wrong. The problem is we don't give them a chance”, Hasan asserted.

    The remarks followed former Afghan judge and activist Najla Ayoubi telling Sky News about an alleged incident involving an Afghan woman being set on fire because she was accused of "bad cooking" by Taliban fighters. According to Ayoubi, the incident took place as other women in the country are purportedly being forced into sex slavery for the insurgents. 

    Taliban fighters stage photo to look like iconic WWII photo of US troops raising flag over Iwo Jima.
    © Photo : Twitter / @jihadwatchRS
    Taliban Fighters With US Weapons and American Gear Pose for Iwo Jima Flag Raising-Style Photoshoot
    This was preceded by the United Nations Refugee Agency reporting about recent human rights abuses across Afghanistan, with women not being allowed to go to work in some areas.

    In a separate development earlier this week, two female anchors with Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) were reportedly intimidated and barred from performing their duties by RTA's new director, supported by the Taliban. 

    Since Kabul’s fall on 15 August, the extremist group has pledged they would not carry out any violence against women, and that they would not “seek vengeance” on those who opposed the militants during the 20-year Afghan war.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    ‘Our Hearts Are Heavy’: Former US President Bush Expresses ‘Deep Sadness’ Over Taliban Takeover
    Biden’s Approval Ratings Hit Lowest of Presidency Following Taliban Takeover - Polls
    What Are the Major Challenges Faced by the Taliban After Their Swift Takeover of Kabul?
    Taliban Establishes Contact With All-India Muslim Personal Law Board After It Praises Kabul Takeover
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Taliban, rights, women, abuses
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse