Register
14:57 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘This is Actually Happening': US Officials Had 'Oh Sh*t' Moment Prior to Fall of Kabul

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083618982_0:334:2976:2008_1200x675_80_0_0_2dd1fa4850c79e8f49dea89399b49ed3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108221083684460-this-is-actually-happening-us-officials-had-oh-sht-moment-prior-to-fall-of-kabul/

    US President Joe Biden said back in July that the Taliban’s* complete take-over of Afghanistan was “highly unlikely” in the wake of the West’s departure from the country after 20 years of military engagement. It seems, however, that the group’s rapid capture of Afghanistan’s capital on 15 August took his administration by surprise.

    It was 12 August, three days before the "Fall of Kabul", when the Joe Biden team was finally hit by an “oh, sh*t” moment and started treating the Taliban’s offensive in Afghanistan as a crisis, an exclusive report by Politico has revealed.

    The report reviews an account of some 33 officials who recall internal discussions within the Biden administration on Afghanistan starting Wednesday, 11 August, as the US president and many of his staffers were looking to begin their summer vacation after a series of domestic political wins.

    But as the terrorist group captured the provinces of Badakhshan, Baghlan, and Farah as well as some large provincial cities, Biden’s national security Cabinet reportedly learned from an intelligence briefing on 12 August that Ashraf Ghani’s government could fall “within weeks or days” and not within months, as had been expected before, one anonymous source told Politico.

    “It was a pretty sobering meeting”, the person said. “We thought we had months ahead of us to draw down the embassy and do processing and relocation”.

    At that point, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly recommended that Biden send in soldiers to evacuate the US Embassy and put protection around Kabul’s main international airport. By Thursday evening, the Pentagon said that 3,000 troops would be rushed to the airport to help with the evacuations of Americans and thousands of their Afghan and NATO partners, who had for years assisted in the military campaign.

    STRINGER
    Waheedullah Hashimi (C), a senior Taliban commander, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview at an undisclosed location near Afghanistan-Pakistan border August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021.

    “By Friday afternoon, it was clear to me that we were rapidly losing control of the situation at the capital, in the airport, and that the evacuation operation was in jeopardy”, said Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger in Afghanistan, who was long pushing the Biden team to move faster with pulling Afghan translators and aides out of the country, albeit to no avail.

    However, on the same day, Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken still held the belief that Ghani would stay in the country despite the Taliban’s offensive: “He represented himself as willing to stay and fight”, one defence official said.

    ‘Just Fell Apart’

    By 14 August, while Biden was still vacationing at Camp David, it reportedly became clear to US authorities that Kabul would fall after Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city, Mazar-i-Sharif, an important commercial hub in the north, had been captured by the group. According to the outlet, many military officers just could not believe that the Afghan forces, trained by the US and presented as ready to fight, would give up their capital so easily.

    “Email was blowing up left and right [at the National Military Command Centre] ‘Wow, this is actually happening right now’”, a defence source told Politico. “This thing just fell apart over the weekend”.

    A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021

    On Sunday, 15 August, military officials revealed to lawmakers that a deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament and key Ghani ally had gone over to the Taliban and become their defence chief in Kabul:

    “That’s when we knew it was really FUBAR”, one senior Democratic aide said, using the "fouled up beyond all recognition" acronym.

    Despite Austin’s authorisation for additional troops that would be flown into Kabul from Kuwait where they had been stationed, it was already too late at that point.

    The Taliban captured the city on 15 August with little resistance from the vaunted Afghan Army following America’s hasty military withdrawal from the country in the aftermath of the war, which is believed to have cost American taxpayers upwards of $2 trillion.

    Ghani fled the country, announcing that he made the move to prevent bloodshed, but many described his departure as a “betrayal”.

    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021

    Afghan Passports Reportedly Destroyed

    Biden has stood for his decision to withdraw US troops from the country: “After 20 years”, the president said this week, “I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces”.

    The US and its allies have so far continued their efforts to evacuate American personnel and Afghan citizens who helped to keep the military operation going throughout the years. According to Major General William Taylor, some 17,000 people, including 2,500 Americans, have so far been evacuated from the country by the US, but thousands more are hoping to get out.

    However, many of those who applied for American visas and had their passports kept at the US Embassy in Kabul saw their documents burned by staffers who carried out the “emergency destruction” of sensitive data in anticipation of a Taliban takeover, according to Rep. Andy Kim. It is not clear how much easier it is for them to get out of Afghanistan now, amid a chorus of complaints that the Pentagon did not have a clear list of Afghans who worked with the Americans and were thereby eligible for evacuation.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Tags:
    United States, Joe Biden, Taliban, Lloyd Austin, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse