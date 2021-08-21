Baku Accuses Armenia of Shelling Azerbaijan's Border Positions

"On August 20 starting from 18:58 to 23:53 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Zaghali, Guney and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region, in the Yukhari Mehrab settlement of the Berd region using sniper rifles, assault rifles, and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army' positions in the direction of the Yellija and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Garalar settlement of the Tovuz region, and the Galakend settlement of the Gadabay region," the ministry said in a statement.
In addition, "illegal Armenian armed detachments" allegedly shelled Azerbaijani troops stationed in the Cagaduz village of the Khojavend district and in the vicinity of the city of Shusha.
There are no casualties among the Azerbaijani military personnel, the ministry continued, noting that it is in control of the situation.
Skirmishes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border resumed in late July. Baku claimed that Yerevan violated the ceasefire agreement that was struck in November after the six-week war in Karabakh, while Armenia reported three dead and five injured soldiers in clashes at a border checkpoint in the eastern Gegharkunik Province.
All comments
Show new comments (0)