Viral Video Showed US Marines Taking Afghan Baby to Hospital for Treatment, Pentagon Explains

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A viral video of an Afghan baby being handed over the walled perimeter of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul showed US Marines taking the baby to be treated at a hospital at the facility, Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

“The parent asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill, and so the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that’s at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the child’s father,” Kirby said.

“It was an act of compassion,” he added.

Kirby said that it was the only such instance that he was aware of, and that it was an act of compassion and professionalism on behalf of the soldiers there.

He added that he is not aware of where the baby is now, because they were handed back over to their father after receiving treatment.

Social media reports say the baby "is safe at the airport."

BREAKING: The Afghan baby who was seen on video being lifted up to a US Marine on the wall at Hamid Karzai International Airport has been reunited with its father and "is safe at the airport," USMC officials said. — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) August 20, 2021

The Biden administration was leading an unprecedented and highly complex global effort to coordinate safe transit out of Afghanistan for thousands of US citizens, after entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. The change of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to flee the country for fear of reprisals from the militants, adding to the hectic situation at Kabul airport.