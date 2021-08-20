Biden Issues Executive Order to Take Additional Actions Against Entities Linked to Nord Stream 2

"I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order in order to take additional steps regarding certain Russian energy export pipelines to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in a document.
“The order blocks the property and interests in property of foreign persons ... for engaging in certain activities or providing certain services to facilitate construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, among others,” the document said.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is almost finished.
"There are 15 kilometres [of pipes left to be laid] across the seabed. You can say it's nearing completion," Putin said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)