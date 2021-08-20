President Biden Delivers Remarks on Evacuation of US Citizens From Afghanistan

Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC where US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the evacuation of American citizens, special immigrant visa applicants, and vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan.
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to join Biden during the address.
This comes five days after the Taliban* seized control of the capital Kabul and nearly all other provinces in the country, while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled to the United Arab Emirates.
Currently, nearly 6,000 US troops are on the ground controlling Kabul Airport and helping with the evacuation.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
