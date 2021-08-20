Angela Merkel's Phone Rings During Meeting With Vladimir Putin - Video

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel found herself in an awkward situation after her phone suddenly rang during a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow as the Russian president was speaking. The moment was captured on video, with Merkel rushing to turn off the sound and probably put it on mute, while Putin seemingly did not pay any attention to it.
у Меркель во время переговоров с Путиным зазвонил телефон pic.twitter.com/oEOS3hg5Lq— Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) August 20, 2021
Merkel arrived in Moscow on 20 August for a visit that will most likely be her last trip to Russia as Chancellor. In September, Germany will hold elections to the Bundestag, in which she will not participate.
Putin, who has maintained amicable relations with Merkel over the years, welcomed the chancellor in Moscow, greeting her with flowers.
Путин пришел на встречу с Меркель с цветами. Теперь немецким СМИ будет, что обсудить. pic.twitter.com/SQ6J8OK70P— Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) August 20, 2021
