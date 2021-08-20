NASA's Upcoming Solar Mission Will Enhance Scientists' Understanding of Sun's Corona

For the first time, the PUNCH mission will track the solar wind continuously across the void to analyse the Sun and its effect on humans.

Polarimeter to UNify the Corona and Heliosphere – aka PUNCH – is a Small Explorer (SMEX) mission by NASA set to be launched in 2023. It will help astronomers to further understand the Sun and its dynamic effects on space and humans.

One of the main goals of the mission is to find clues about how the Sun drives particles and energy into the solar system – and it will be led by the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI).

"There is worldwide evidence that all humans are descended from Sun-watching cultures. Our theme portrays NASA’s exploration of the Sun as a natural extension of humanity’s long-lived dedication to observing the Sun’s rhythms and mysteries," PUNCH Outreach Director Dr. Cherilynn Morrow, who consults for SwRI, said.

"In this way, we can reveal how NASA science is relevant to the cultural history of diverse peoples," Dr. Morrow added.

The Sun's corona, the outer atmosphere that becomes visible during total solar eclipses, will also be analysed during the mission; PUNCH will study how the corona transitions to the solar wind.

"PUNCH cameras are uniquely capable of imaging the solar wind continuously from the time it leaves the Sun until it engulfs our world, affecting spacecraft, astronauts and causing auroral lights," said Principal Investigator Dr. Craig DeForest of SwRI’s Space Science and Engineering Division.

"This Sun-Earth connection offers pathways for sharing our science more broadly. I am so pleased with the capability of our outreach team and the inclusivity of our outreach program," he added.