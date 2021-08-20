Preliminary Data of AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Joint Trial Shows High Immunogenicity, RDIF Says

"Clinical trials in Azerbaijan began in February 2021 ... Preliminary data from the first 20 participants shows antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein (S-protein) elicited in 100% of cases. The interim analysis of data has previously demonstrated a high safety profile for the combined use of the vaccines with no serious adverse effects or cases of coronavirus infection after vaccination," the RDIF said in a press release.
A memorandum of cooperation between Sputnik V developer Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca, the RDIF and R-Pharm was signed in December 2020.
The document assumes cooperation in the development and implementation of a clinical research program to evaluate the combined use of one of the components of the Sputnik V vaccine and one of the components of the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford.
