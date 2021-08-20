Stoltenberg Holds Presser After NATO Foreign Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting on Afghanistan

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference from Brussels following a virtual extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the Afghanistan crisis.
Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the military bloc was working closely with the European and international partners on the evacuation missions in Afghanistan.
The Taliban offensive across Afghanistan was completed on 15 August by the seizure of Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, leading to the government's collapse. The movement declared the end of the years-long war.
The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
