Britney Spears Under Investigation For Allegedly Slapping Phone Out of Her Housekeeper’s Hand

Britney Spears has once again found herself at the epicentre of a scandal. This time she is accused of assaulting her own housekeeper.

Pop princess Britney Spears is under investigation for allegedly striking her housekeeper. Spears was involved in a dispute with a housekeeper employed at her Southern California home on Monday, 16 August, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The employee accused Spears of slapping her phone out of her hands. Later, the housekeeper called the police, who arrived at the scene and did not record any serious injuries. The incident was classified as a minor offence.

The police clarified they will forward the results of their investigation to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for potential consideration of misdemeanour battery charges.

Law enforcement officers did not disclose any more details of the incident.

In turn, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said that the allegation was "sensational tabloid fodder".

"This is ... nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanour involving a ‘he said she said’ about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," he said in an email as quoted by the NBC News. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."

Earlier, James Spears, the father of the pop star, agreed to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right" and a new conservator is appointed. Britney has accused her father of toxic and abusive behaviour during the 13-year conservatorship.