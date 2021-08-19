T-Shirt Designs Mock Deaths of People Who Fell From Plane in Kabul

The deaths of Afghan citizens who fell to their deaths after clinging onto a US aircraft taking off from Kabul Airport amid the Taliban's takeover has apparently served as inspiration for a T-shirt maker who, for some reason, decided to "commemorate" the event.
The T-shirt in question is emblazoned with two people falling as a transport jet soars away, and is emblazoned with "Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021."
According to the New York Post, the t-shirt has recently emerged on "several off-brand online clothing stores."
"Featuring the scene of the plane flying in the sky and suddenly, there are two people falling from it, the Kabul Skydiving Club Shirt is officially becoming a phenomenon and goes viral on the Internet after that!” the merchandise’s description said. "For those who are into Parachuting, skydiving, those who love jumping from the airplane to experience the highest mood, this shirt is totally suitable to wear!"
A number of social media users have criticised the design.
Hey @Etsy why do you allow sellers to sell inhumane products like this making fun of people dying? How do I report this seller? pic.twitter.com/FBHa1yBeIm— Who wants to know #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah (@moreyahyaplease) August 18, 2021
A t-shirt called “Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021 being sold on @Etsy along with their “community guidelines” that they obviously just pay lip service to.— Cold957 (@cold957) August 19, 2021
Sick and shameful after what happened at the airport.
Cc @GBNEWS pic.twitter.com/yo4Kb6GzJX
