Identities of Two Men Who Fell From Plane Taking Off in Kabul Revealed, Media Says

Two Afghan men who fell to their deaths as they tried to escape Afghanistan by clinging onto a US aircraft taking off from Kabul Airport have been identified, NDTV reports.
According to the media outlet, the two men were both "younger than 30" and landed on the roof of the residence of Wali Salek, a 49-year old security guard.
"The stomach and heads of the bodies had split open. I took a shawl and a scarf to cover the bodies and my relatives and I took them to the mosque," Salek said.
One of the deceased was reportedly identified as Safiullah Hotak, a doctor, thanks to a birth certificate found on his person.
The other victim was identified as Fida Mohammad, the media outlet adds.
"Kabul's streets are deserted...no man or woman can be seen. You don't know what will happen from one hour to the next," Salek remarked, describing the current situation in the capital of Afghanistan. "There is an atmosphere of fear. If I get the chance, I will also leave Afghanistan and go to some other country."
