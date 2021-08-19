Register
18:08 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Afghan Refugee

    'Taliban Knows No Mercy': Islamist Group's Victory Sows Fear Among Afghan Refugees in Turkey

    © Sputnik / Osman Nuri Cerit
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083662595_0:-1:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_7de24c428d2617e138c6b1efb0500844.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108191083662301-taliban-knows-no-mercy-islamist-groups-victory-sows-fear-among-afghan-refugees-in-turkey-/

    Afghan refugees are criticising the government, accusing the ex-president of "taking the money and fleeing" in the face of the Taliban’s advance.

    The US military pullout from Afghanistan has resulted in the collapse of the pro-American government in Afghanistan, with Taliban insurgents meeting little opposition as they swept across the country capturing key cities and seizing vast amounts of military hardware abandoned by government troops.

    The ensuing chaos has resulted in many Afghan civilians trying to flee abroad as Taliban rule quickly become a reality. Video from Kabul Airport shows thousands of people desperately trying to fly out of the country. 

    Many refugees who fled the country before the Islamist group took control have expressed shock at just how quickly the Taliban overthrew the government in their homeland. One, Muhammed Jemshid, whose brother was recently killed in Afghanistan by Taliban militants, insisted the militants are doing terrible things like "killing people" away from the cameras. 

    "My brother was a civil servant, a commander. My father is a retired police officer – he no longer works, just stays at home," he said. "You can’t find work in Afghanistan. My relatives who remain there await the money that I send them. I’m afraid to return to Afghanistan because Talibs would kill me."

    Another refugee, Javid, fled to Turkey three years ago and also sends money to Afghanistan to pay for  his sister's medical bills.

    "Afghanistan was sold. The authorities took the money and abandoned their people," he lamented. "The Americans stayed in the country for 20 years and couldn’t do anything. Now the US has left, and the Taliban has taken their place."

    He also argued that the Taliban is trying to present itself in a more favourable light, but says it's only a matter of time before the group "shows its true face."

    A member of the Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    View of Kabul Airport as Evacuations Continue Following Taliban's Success in Afghanistan
    "I live here alone, my whole family remained in Afghanistan, and I can’t even contact them and ask them how they are doing," Javid said. "We are afraid of the Taliban."

    Habib Rahman, who fled to Turkey, leaving his wife and two kids in Afghanistan echoed Javid's sentiments, saying he's also afraid of being killed by the militants. "My heart sank when I saw footage of what’s been going on in Afghanistan, when I saw people die. We cannot even call our relatives," he said.

    "The people of Afghanistan found themselves in a very difficult situation. To save themselves, they try to get on a plane and fly away," another Afghan refugee named Fahrettin said. "Taliban does not know what mercy is. We don’t want to return home because we fear that we would be killed there. That is why we appeal to the Turkish people and ask them not to deport people who came from Afghanistan."
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Turkey, refugees, Taliban, fears
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse