Taliban Called Prince Harry 'Coward' After Royal Compared Afghanistan War With Video Games

The Queen’s grandson earned a reputation as a pretty decent pilot during his military career but some imprudent comments allegedly made by the runaway prince about his second Afghanistan tour still haunt him.

Following the Taliban* regaining control of Afghanistan after the US and NATO's military exit from the country, the media recalls how the Islamist group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid once branded Prince Harry a “coward” after he compared operating weaponry systems in the war-torn country to playing video games.

The royal's remark was made during his second deployment to Afghanistan, which he completed in January 2013 after 20 weeks of duty. During the tour, Harry was visited by journalists in his camp in Helmand province, where soldiers were filmed playing FIFA during their free hours.

In the interview that coincided with Prince Harry's departure from the camp, the future Duke of Sussex told journalists that it was a “joy” for him to serve as an Apache attack helicopter gunner – because it was like playing video games.

"It's a joy for me because I'm one of those people who loves playing PlayStation and Xbox, so with my thumbs I like to think that I'm probably quite useful," the royal claimed.

© AP Photo / John Stillwell In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of his cockpit at the British controlled flight-line, in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan.

He also admitted to interviewers that he had killed people during the deployment: “Take a life to save a live.”

His frivolous remarks sparked outrage from the Taliban, who called the prince a “coward” for speaking so casually about the conflict, especially as he was about to head home.

“This statement is not even worth condemning. It is worse than that,” Mujahid told media back in 2013 by phone.

“To describe the war in Afghanistan as a game demeans anyone – especially a prince, who is supposed to be made of better things.”

According to Mujahid, the royal’s comments showed “a lack of understanding, of knowledge” by the Western powers deployed to the region:

“It shows they are unfamiliar with the situation and shows why they are losing.”

As Prince Harry’s deployment to Helmand was just beginning, the Taliban spokesman said that the group was using all its strength “to get rid of him, either by killing or kidnapping."

© AFP 2021 / JOHN STILLWELL This picture taken on November 3, 2012 shows Britain's Prince Harry playing a game of Uckers in the VHR (very high ready-ness) tent with fellow pilots at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

The duke managed to survive his mission and return safely to the UK before stepping down as a senior royal to live in the US with his wife, former actress Meghan Markle.

As the Taliban captured Kabul on Sunday after the US and NATO troops left the country after 20 years of military engagement, Harry and Meghan issued a joint statement to convey “many layers of pain” they were feeling about the development. The usually very outspoken couple said that they were “speechless."

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries