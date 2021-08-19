Gazprom Can Deliver 5.6Bln Cubic Meters of Gas Through Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in 2021

"A total of 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas can be delivered through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year," the company said in a statement.
The announcement resulted in European gas prices dropping below $500 per 1,000 cubic meters.
According to the London-based Intercontinental Exchange trading service, the price of September futures based on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, fell by 5% to about $510 per 1,000 cubic meters. At 01:03 p.m. Moscow time (10:03 GMT), the value index was trading at $493.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European partners. The pipeline aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) long lines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)