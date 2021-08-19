UNSC Discusses Global Terror Threats Amid Political Turmoil in Afghanistan

Watch a live broadcast from the UN Security Council HQ in New York City where a high-level briefing summit on UN peacekeeping and terrorism is taking place on Thursday 19 August.
The theme of the meeting is "Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts." The Council's members will discuss the Secretary-General's 13th strategic-level report on the threat posed by Daesh* amidst the political turmoil in Afghanistan, after the Taliban stormed Kabul. India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is chairing the meeting.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) and the Taliban are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.
