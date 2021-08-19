Biden Says He Doesn't Believe Taliban Have Changed, Maintains Troop Pullout the Correct Thing to Do

US President Joe Biden has said that he does not believe that the Taliban have changed, and that it's up to the militia to determine, by its actions, whether or not they want to be recognized by the international community.
"No. I think - let me put it this way: I think they're going through sort of an existential crisis about whether they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I'm not sure they do," Biden said, speaking to ABC News in an interview which aired Thursday.
"They care about their believes more," Biden's interviewer George Stephanopoulos interjected. "Well they do, but they also care about whether they have food to eat, whether they have an income that can make any money and run an economy. They care about whether or not they can hold together the society they in fact say they care so much about," Biden responded, adding that he was "not counting on any of that."
Biden admitted that he did not predict that the Taliban would have agreed to "provide safe passage for Americans to get out" of the country.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)