Register
10:17 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants block the entrance of the Hellinikon camp in Athens in protest at poor living conditions on February 6, 2017

    Up to Million Afghans May Seek Refuge in Europe After Taliban Take Reins, EU Lawmakers Say

    © AFP 2021 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105156/69/1051566902_0:254:4880:2999_1200x675_80_0_0_3df8a6976ca5d5ce604d3a7c63b4f26b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108191083658174-up-to-million-afghans-may-seek-refuge-in-europe-after-taliban-take-reins-eu-lawmakers-say/

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) Luc Rivet - As many as a million displaced Afghans may end up in Europe within the next month following a militant power grab in their homeland, EU lawmakers said.

    "Afghanistan is a very rural country, with few cities. And those who could try to leave the country massively are the urban elites and middle class. They form a relatively small part of the Afghan population. Rural Afghans are those who supported the Taliban*. The real risk, as I see it, is between 500,000 and 1,000,000 urban migrants that would try to reach Europe," Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament, said.

    Mariani, who was sent in 2009-2010 by then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy to Afghanistan as the special French envoy and who is presently in Syria, added that the danger of a new migrant influx had been acknowledged even by incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

    For the French right-wing lawmaker and Tom Vandendriessche, an European Parliament member from Belgian nationalist party Vlaams Belang, those who are desperately trying to leave Kabul airport are the people who do not trust the mercy of the Taliban.

    "[German Chancellor] Angela Merkel has already declared that Germany was ready to welcome the asylum seekers who would wish to come, with the traditional ‘welcoming attitude’ of Germany. ... In the European Parliament, socialist President David Sassoli has used the usual European jargon to offer the same ‘open borders’ attitude of Europe in relation with the Afghan crisis. ... These declarations send the wrong signal to the Afghan population. This could lead indeed to the arrival of one million refugees at European borders in the coming months," Vandendriessche noted.

    Both EU lawmakers, however, remain optimistic about the coming developments in Afghanistan. Mariani and Vandendriessche stressed that the Taliban were good at communications, something the movement learned from Qatar. Despite Doha being accused of supporting terrorism, it nevertheless manages to maintain good relations with France and other Western countries.

    "The ‘Taliban Season 2’ will be quite different from the first, I think. Europe might still avoid a new wave of illegal migration," Mariani noted.

    On 15 August, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Within hours, President Ashraf Ghani abdicated, fleeing the country. The Kabul airport soon plunged into chaos, as locals and foreign diplomatic missions tried to escape the horrors of the unknown.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia

    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Europe, Taliban, refugees
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse