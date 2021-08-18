Ghani Vows Return to Afghanistan to Exact 'Justice' for Afghans, Refutes He Fled With Millions

Exiled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani addressed the public on Wednesday and declared that he fully intends to return to Afghanistan in the near future in order to provide "justice" for all Afghan nationals.
"I am in consultation with others until I will return so that I can continue my efforts for justice for Afghans," the president said, reiterating that he chose to leave his countrymen in order to prevent any further bloodshed and avert any "huge disaster" after Taliban forces broke promises to not enter Kabul over the weekend.
Ghani also took the opportunity to blast earlier reports that he had left the Central Asian country with millions in tow, underscoring that such allegations were entirely false and baseless. "They are lies," he said in his address.
Reports of Ghani having fled Afghanistan with millions in cash emerged as a spokesperson for the Russian embassy previously told Sputnik that Ghani had departed with four cars that had been filled to the brim with money.
"They tried to put part of the money into a helicopter, but everything did not fit," the official said, before adding that "some of the money was left on the runway."
Follow-up reports alleged that the dollar amount Ghani escaped with was upwards of $169 million. However, that figure was never confirmed.
"I hope in these coming days that we will get over this and Afghanistan will experience peace and stability," he stated.
The Afghan president's remarks came moments after the UAE's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Ghani and his family were allowed entry into the Middle Eastern nation on "humanitarian grounds." However, the brief release did not offer specifics on any asylum conditions that may have been raised or his exact location. It's also unclear how Ghani is funding his UAE stay.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
All comments
Show new comments (0)