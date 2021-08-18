Register
14:54 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A currency dealer (R) counts US dollars at the Shahzada exchange market in Kabul on 21 June 2021

    US' Decision to Freeze Kabul's Assets Will Lead to Inflation, Hurt Poor, Afghan Central Bank Warns

    © AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083649163_0:20:3072:1748_1200x675_80_0_0_588517cec8ac865acd86172fe101c038.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108181083648993-us-decision-to-freeze-kabuls-assets-will-lead-to-inflation-hurt-poor-afghan-central-bank-warns/

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) reported in 2020 that 47.3 percent of Afghanistan’s 39 million people lived below the national poverty line, with more than 30 percent of the employed population having purchasing power parity (PPP) of less than $1.90 a day.

    The US Treasury's decision to freeze nearly $10 billion of Da Afghan Bank’s (DAB) assets could lead to inflation and rising food prices in Afghanistan as dollars become scarce, an advisor to former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani warned on Wednesday.

    ​Ajmal Ahmady, the governor of DAB (Afghanistan’s central bank), explained in a series of tweets that Afghanistan relied on regular shipments of dollars to keep its economy afloat by ensuring steady currency circulation. The central banker revealed that the dollar shipment scheduled for Saturday, 14 August, when Ghani was still in Kabul, didn't arrive, before the US decided to freeze the country's assets altogether, fearing that the Taliban* might access the funds.

    Ahmady reckons that the US halted its dollar shipment to Kabul as it probably foresaw the Taliban taking over the Afghan capital the next day - 15 August. He noted that Ghani had telephoned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken days before and requested that Washington honour its commitment to transport the funds to Kabul, to which the top American diplomat agreed.

    Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the US Treasury Department had frozen the nearly $10 billion in liquid and other reserves kept at the New York-based Federal Reserve Bank and other US-located global financial institutions.

    As an immediate fallout of the Joe Biden administration’s decision, the Afghani (local currency) “depreciated from 81 to almost 100 and then back to 86”, Ahmady said.

    “Given Afghanistan’s large current account deficit, DAB was reliant on obtaining physical shipments of cash every few weeks. The amount of such cash remaining is close to zero due a stoppage of shipments as the security situation deteriorated, especially during the last few days,” claimed the federal official, adding that he also had to turn depositors who wanted to withdraw their dollars away due to shortage of currency.

    As per Kabul’s Central Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank holds nearly $7 billion of the overall foreign reserves, including $3.1 billion in US bills and bonds, gold and cash accounts. Nearly $700 million of DAB’s funds are held in the Switzerland-based Bank of International Settlements (BIS), which is known as the banker for the world’s central banks. The balance of Afghanistan’s international reserves are held in other bank accounts.

    Ahmady claims that only 0.2 to 0.3 percent of Afghanistan’s reserves will be available for use by the Taliban, further warning that US Treasury sanctions will also prevent any international donor from assisting the insurgent outfit.

    The US Treasury in 1999 listed the Taliban in its Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) list of “Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons” (“the SDN List”) for sheltering terrorist outfits.

    The presidential advisor said that he was being forced to take to Twitter to issue the multiple-tweet clarification as the Taliban fighters had been paying visits to the central bank’s office and enquiring about the location of sovereign funds.

    “I am writing this because I have been told that the Taliban are asking DAB staff about the location of assets. If this is true - it is clear they urgently need to add an economist on their team,” Ahmady stated.
    *Banned in Russia

    Related:

    Afghan Foreign Minister Calls on International Community to Sanction Taliban
    Trump: Afghanistan Withdrawal Greatest Embarrassment in US History, China 'Laughing at Us'
    A Tale of Two Withdrawals: Why Soviet and US Pull-Outs From Afghanistan Were So Different
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, Joe Biden, US Treasury
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse