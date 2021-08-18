Tsunami Threat Reported After 7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Vanuatu, US Tsunami Warning System Says

There is a threat of a tsunami after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu, the US tsunami warning system reported.
US tsunami warning system says there's a tsunami threat after magnitude 7.1 quake strikes off Vanuatu— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 18, 2021
The local authorities said that a tsunami warning is meant for the areas located within 300 km of the epicentre of the quake.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said that a quake hit the coast of Port-Olry in Vanuatu. The organisation measured the quake at 7.1 on the Richter scale.
According to USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 91 km, about 20 km north-west of Port-Olry.
