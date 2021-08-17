Powerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near South Sandwich Islands

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the South Sandwich Islands region on Tuesday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Its epicentre was located at the depth of 96 kilometres (around 50 miles), according to the EMSC, while the US Geological Survey reported it was located at the depth of 47 kilometres (29 miles). No tsunami alert has been issued following the quake since no permanent population lives on the islands.
🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Preliminar...#Sismo de magnitud 6,1 se registró en la Región de las Islas Sandwich del Sur, a una profundidad de 47,1 kilómetros. #earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor pic.twitter.com/KSglmBbNm8— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) August 17, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)