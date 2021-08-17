Moscow Mulls Retaliation After North Macedonia Declares Russian Embassy Staffer Persona Non Grata

Moscow plans to respond in kind after one of the Russian diplomats was expelled by Skopje, the Embassy stated on Tuesday.
"We confirm that we have received a note of the persona non grata announcement of one of the embassy employees. This employee had left North Macedonia 10 days before due to the end of his business trip. At the moment, the Russian side is considering retaliatory measures", the embassy said.
At the same time, North Macedonian authorities have explained their decision, citing the diplomat's behaviour, which allegedly "contradicted the principles of the Vienna Convention".
"I cannot disclose any details, since this kind of information is usually classified, but the foreign ministry is about to receive confirmed and documented information about the behaviour of an accredited foreign diplomat running counter to the principles of the Vienna Convention, and it will take measures to protect its national security, as well as the security of our allies", North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said at a briefing.
This is the first time Skopje has clashed with Moscow since May when North Macedonia expelled another Russian diplomatic staffer.
All comments
Show new comments (0)