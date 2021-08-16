Register
13:18 GMT16 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets supporters as he embarks on a campaign bus in Ottawa.

    Can Justin Trudeau Win Again and What are the Issues for Canadian Electorate Next Month?

    © REUTERS / PATRICK DOYLE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083621901_0:0:3087:1736_1200x675_80_0_0_0318325ea42b83b8b654dcb884e41039.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108161083622531-can-justin-trudeau-win-again-and-what-are-the-issues-for-canadian-electorate-next-month/

    On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap general election for 20 September. He is riding high in the polls and is hopeful of a third successive general election victory.

    Canada’s last election was in October 2019 and the country was not due to have another poll until October 2024.

    But Justin Trudeau decided that in order to push ahead with his post-pandemic agenda he needed a working majority in the parliament in Ottawa.

    "Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back better - from getting the job done on vaccines, to having people's backs all the way through to the end of this crisis", Trudeau said after asking the governor general, Mary Simon, to dissolve parliament.

    Trudeau’s Liberals are currently ahead in the opinion polls by up to nine percent and he has obviously calculated that he is in with a chance of winning back the parliamentary majority that he lost in 2019, when he lost 20 seats.

    It’s a risky strategy, as Theresa May found out in 2017 when she called a snap election, confident she would thrash Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour and increase her majority to allow her to push through Brexit.

    It backfired calamitously and she limped on the summer of 2019, unable to push through Brexit and propped up in government by Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

    The leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole, said: "Justin Trudeau has called an election. That’s Justin Trudeau’s choice. And I hope his decision doesn’t cost Canadians too dearly”.
    Erin O'Toole, leader of Canada's Conservative Party
    © REUTERS / LARS HAGBERG
    Erin O'Toole, leader of Canada's Conservative Party

    Canada is currently suffering from a fourth wave of the coronavirus, which has claimed a total of 26,701 lives and infected 1.4 million Canadians.

    Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr Theresa Tam, has said voting could be done "safely".

    The pandemic is not the only disaster affecting Canada.

    British Columbia, on the Pacific coast, has been suffering from a crippling heatwave that has claimed more than 800 lives and led to several wildfires.

    A wildfire burns outside of the town of Lytton, where it raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Jennifer Gauthier
    A wildfire burns outside of the town of Lytton, where it raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021.

    The provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan - home to a huge wheat farming industry - have been hit hard by droughts.

    ​But it is Trudeau’s handling of the pandemic and its impact on the economy which will ultimately decide the election, especially in the most populous states of Ontario and Quebec.

    Almost 62 percent of Canadians are now fully vaccinated, but around 1,000 new cases a day are being reported across the country.

    ​Felix Mathieu, a political science professor at the University of Winnipeg, told AFP: "This was the only window of opportunity for him because with students' return to school and universities in two weeks, Covid cases will inevitably go up”.

    Trudeau’s government has already announced that it plans to reopen the country to foreign travellers on 7 September, but the country’s tourism industry has lost an entire summer.

    ​Canada’s prime ministers have only ever come from one of two parties - the Liberals and the Conservatives.

    Trudeau’s 2015 victory put the Liberals back in power after nine years of Conservative rule under Stephen Harper.

    Erin O’Toole, a former Canadian air force commander turned business lawyer, became leader of the Conservatives in August 2020.

    It remains to be seen whether he can make inroads into Trudeau’s personal popularity.

    Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, speaks as his wife looks on
    © REUTERS / CHRISTINNE MUSCHI
    Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, speaks as his wife looks on

    Canada’s third party nationally are the left-wing National Democratic Party, led by Jagmeet Singh, who has remained leader despite losing 15 seats at the 2019 election.

    The other most important factor is the Bloc Québécois, a French-Canadian nationalist party who want the province of Quebec to one day secede from Canada.

    They won 32 seats in 2019 and will remain a major threat to the Liberals in Quebec.

    Tags:
    Canada, Justin Trudeau, Liberal, Conservative Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse