Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Registered Near South Sandwich Islands

According to the United States Geological Survey, a quake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit the southern Atlantic Ocean. At the same time, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude of the earthquake as 6.5, and added that its epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres (around 6 miles).
is still warming some good sized quakes there— backwoodsy101 (@backwoodsy101) August 16, 2021
Quake info: Strong mag. 5.8 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, on Monday, 16 Aug 2021 3:46 am (GMT -2) https://t.co/s1z03LbLfC
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)