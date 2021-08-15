Death Toll in Devastating Haiti Earthquake Jumps to 724, Nearly 3,000 Injured

The death toll in the Haiti earthquake has risen to 724, the country's authorities announced on Sunday. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake flattened hundreds of homes in the impoverished country and left nearly 3,000 people injured.
The epicentre of the quake was about 125 kilometres (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The Caribbean country was hit by a second earthquake late on Saturday, with its magnitude estimated to be 5.9. The tremor's epicentre was located 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the southern city of Les Cayes at a depth of 30 kilometres, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
On Saturday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said aid was being rushed to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
The search for survivors continues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)