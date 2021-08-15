Register
15 August 2021
    Boris and Carrie Johnson are seen in the garden of 10 Downing Street, after their wedding, in London, Britain May 29, 2021. Picture taken May 29, 2021. Rebecca Fulton/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    Carrie Johnson Calls on Pregnant Women to Get Vaccinated as She Receives Her Second COVID Jab

    © REUTERS / POOL
    World
    by
    207
    The UK prime minister's spouse stressed that she understands pregnant women's concerns about getting inoculated, but added that the evidence is "reassuring".

    Carrie Johnson, who is due to give birth to her second child in December, has revealed that she is "feeling great" after having her second COVID-19 jab.

    In an Instagram post on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife referred to "lots of pregnant women who are anxious about getting their COVID vaccine", adding, though, that "the evidence is incredibly reassuring".

    © REUTERS / FRANK AUGSTEIN
    Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark
    "Most importantly, the data shows there is no increased risk or miscarriage, something I was definitely concerned about", she pointed out. The post was accompanied a selfie in which she is seen wearing a sticker showing she had her vaccine.

    Carrie Johnson also singled out almost 200,000 pregnant women in the UK and US who had received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine recommended during pregnancy "without safety concerns".

    "The Royal College of Midwives has said that expectant mothers are at greater risk of serious illness if they get COVID so being vaccinated really is the best way to keep you and your baby safe", the PM's spouse underscored.

    The remarks come after chief midwife for England Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent said in a statement in late July that all healthcare professionals have "a responsibility to proactively encourage pregnant women" to get vaccinated.

    A view shows wards at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
    COVID-19 More Prevalent Among Pregnant Women Than in General Population
    "Vaccines save lives, and this is another stark reminder that the COVID-19 jab can keep you, your baby, and your loved ones, safe and out of hospital", Dunkley-Bent emphasised.

    Last month, UK health chiefs launched a campaign to call on pregnant women to get inoculated after Public Health England data showed that no women who had received both doses had been admitted to hospital with the coronavirus. The data pertained to all those pregnant who had been rushed to English hospitals over the past seven months.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
