Ukrainian Police and National Corps Party Members Clash Outside Zelensky's Office in Kiev - Videos

The protesters, discontent with the government and the president for their handling of the Donbas conflict in the east of the country, tried to break into Zelensky's heavily guarded office while throwing firecrackers and spraying gas at the police. The radicals also burned tires and threw stones.
Отправились к Арсенальной, где в одном из домов находится квартира Зеленского (по информации озвученной Билецким). pic.twitter.com/SV8BrnL6JW— YURII (@forura80) August 14, 2021
Зеленский лично руководит обороной опу.— Citizen of Kievan Rus (@citizen_of_Kiev) August 14, 2021
Фотофакт. pic.twitter.com/6Om9uTNFBb
У офиса Зеленского националисты устроили потасовку с полицией. В ход пошли газ, дымовые шашки и взрывпакетыhttps://t.co/6ExPHfzk6o pic.twitter.com/hZkOlGz3uE— РИА Новости (@rianru) August 14, 2021
Streets adjacent to the government building in downtown Kiev are patrolled by police and National Guard.
*the Azov Battalion is a radical group, prosecuted in Russia
