10:48 GMT14 August 2021
    Nord Stream 2 pipes

    Analyst Compares Polish Opposition to Nord Stream 2 to Biblical Scene

    by
    220
    Poland, along with several other European nations and the US, has long been opposed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which is expected to be completed already this month.

    A deal between the US and Germany on Nord Stream 2 became another betrayal by Poland’s allies, independent energy expert Andrzej Szczesniak has claimed in an article for the Mysl Polska (Polish Thought) news outlet.

    “After all, to increase our determination to oppose the pipeline [project] we were told every day that Poland acts like David fighting Goliath, the main force of opposition, and that our overseas ally just supports us in our heroic fight”, Szczesniak argued.

    He apparently referred to the biblical Book of Samuel, where Goliath, a Philistine giant, was mentioned being defeated by young David in single combat. The common phrase "David and Goliath" typically pertains to a situation in which a weaker opponent faces a much stronger adversary.

    According to the expert, Poland was embroiled in “a fight on two fronts”, which the country “painfully lost in the end”.

    “America was launching heavy artillery fire on the Russian-German project, motivated by its global interests, while Poland played an auxiliary role in this game”, which proved “very costly from the point of view of our [Warsaw’s ] economic and political interests”,  Szczesniak asserted.

    US-German Deal on Nord Stream 2 

    The remarks come after Germany and the US clinched a deal in July on the completion of the project without the threat of American sanctions. Among the conditions stipulated in the agreement, Germany vowed to use all possible leverage to prolong Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for her part, asserted that the Berlin-Washington deal on Nord Stream 2 does not resolve all the differences between the two countries with regard to the project, but that the accord marks a step forward.

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Solovieva
    The US and its allies in Eastern Europe, especially Poland and Ukraine, have been actively opposing the construction of Nord Stream 2, which the project’s operator says will be completed at the end of August.

    Earlier this year, the Biden administration scrapped US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 that were imposed in 2019, saying Washington had moved not to obstruct the pipeline's construction because it realised sanctions would not work and because it wanted to avoid alienating Berlin.

    US, Germany's Nord Stream 2 Deal Shows Kiev 'Absolutely Out of Play': Ex-Ukrainian Foreign Minister
    Russia has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a completely commercial project and its primary aim is to diversify energy streams to Europe.

    The pipeline aims to carry 55 billion cubic metres of gas a year across the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, which is currently especially concerned by a potential halt in transit payments. The project's implementation is being financed by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, as well as France's Engie, Austria's OMV, and the UK-Dutch concern Royal Dutch Shell.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
