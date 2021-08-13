Stoltenberg: Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if It Takes Over Afghanistan by Force

Envoys of NATO member states held a meeting on Friday to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.
"The Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognised by the international community if they take the country by force. We remain committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict," Stoltenberg said in a statement.
He added that NATO is very much concerned by the violence caused by the Taliban.
"NATO Allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban's offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses," Stoltenberg said in a statement.
"Our aim remains to support the Afghan government and security forces as much as possible. The security of our personnel is paramount. NATO will maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul, and continue to adjust as necessary," Stoltenberg said.
