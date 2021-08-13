Register
10:51 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This 13 April 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

    The China Syndrome: CIA Reportedly Wants ‘Separate PRC-Focused Center’ to Battle Beijing’s Spies

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105657/83/1056578386_0:192:3000:1880_1200x675_80_0_0_201ac7a3f3a87caee260de2ada4dca0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108131083596351-the-china-syndrome-cia-reportedly-wants-separate-prc-focused-center-to-battle-beijings-spies/

    Reports on the ruthless foreign intelligence agency’s supposed wish list come amid growing tensions between the US and China over the origins of the coronavirus. This week, a source told China’s Global Times newspaper that US intelligence agencies were frantically searching for informants in Wuhan for their ongoing Covid origins probe.

    The Central Intelligence Agency is mulling the creation of a separate “Mission Center for China” which would concentrate on intelligence operations related to the People’s Republic, sources said to be familiar with the discussions have told Bloomberg.

    At the moment, the PRC is part of the CIA’s ‘Mission Center for East Asia and Pacific’. Mission centers operate as stand-alone, single issue-focus entities designed to tackle a particular country or priority. There are 11 such centers operating at the moment.

    The Trump administration created a special Korea Mission Center in 2017 as part of its failed effort to tackle the country’s nuclear weapons programme. Other geography-based centers include Africa, Europe and Eurasia (which includes Russia), the Near East, South and Central Asia, and the Western Hemisphere (which includes all of North and South America). There are also mission centers specialising in counterintelligence, ‘counterterrorism’, global issues, and weapons and counter-proliferation.

    According to Bloomberg’s sources, a separate mission center for China would hypothetically make it easier for the agency to focus personnel, funding and high-level agency attention on China.

    The CIA did not confirm whether plans for a China center were being discussed, but indicated in a statement that agency director William Burns had recently commented on China being “one of his priorities.”

    “CIA is in the process of determining how best to position ourselves to reflect the significance of this priority,” the agency said.

    William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, testifies during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    CIA May Deploy China Specialists to Better Compete With Beijing, Director Says
    Last month, Burns said his agency was considering “forward-deploying” China specialists, including operations officers, analysts and technologists, to compete more effectively with Beijing in a manner similar to what the CIA had done during the Cold War against the Soviet Union. Burns called China America’s “biggest geopolitical challenge” for the 21st century and indicated that it was a threat to US global leadership (i.e. hegemony).

    He added that the technology sector was now the biggest area of competition between the two economic superpowers, particularly as China’s surveillance capabilities and smart cities have made ‘staying ahead’ of Chinese intelligence more difficult.

    At his Senate confirmation hearings in February, Burns promised that his CIA would intensify its “focus and urgency” on the PRC, including a pledge for “continually strengthening its already impressive cadre of China specialists, expanding its language skills, aligning personnel and resource allocation for the long haul.”

    One of Bloomberg’s sources said that the creation of a separate mission center for China is something that has been seen as necessary within the agency for a long time, but that until now nobody was ‘willing to pull the trigger’ to make this a reality.

    The CIA’s China overhaul comes amid reports of consternation inside America’s intelligence community with regard to China’s growing counterintelligence capabilities. In 2017, US media reported that China had managed to ‘systematically’ wipe out the CIA’s agent networks and operations inside the country beginning in 2010, and liquidated at least a dozen of its sources.

    Spooks Instructed to Study Covid

    More recently, amid the back-and-forth blame game by the US and China on the origins of the novel coronavirus, officials have expressed frustration about being kept in the dark on the matter. In April, National Intelligence director Avril Haines admitted that the US intelligence community simply “does not know exactly where, when or how Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially.”

    In this July 10, 2014 file photo, then U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns, is shown in New Delhi, India. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director. Biden made the announcement on Monday.
    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    CIA Chief Visits Israel as US Reportedly Mulling Interim 'Alternatives' to Iran Nuclear Deal
    In May, President Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to put a report on his desk about the coronavirus’s possible origins by the end of August after his party and allied media began walking back long-held assumptions that the virus appeared to be of natural origins (a position long-supported by China and the World Health Organisation).

    This week, sources said to be familiar with the state of the probe told media the intelligence community remains divided over whether the virus originated at the Wuhan Institute or Virology or jumped naturally to humans from animals.

    Also this week, a source told China’s Global Times that US intelligence was in a frantic search for informants from Wuhan, including scientists, doctors, and ordinary citizens, looking for data on ‘loopholes’ in China’s anti-epidemiological work, information on Covid patients, and the lives of city residents during the lockdown.

    Before that, media reported that US intelligence had gotten their hands on genetic blueprint information from virus samples from the Wuhan lab, and that the data was being studied to determine if it could help uncover Covid’s origins. Sources told CNN that the spy agencies face multiple problems, chief among them being the “very small pool” of Mandarin-speaking scientists cleared to analyse the information. Other sources said they were sceptical that the uncovered data would provide intelligence with any “smoking gun” on the pandemic’s origins without further analysis of “contextual clues.”

    US intelligence agencies’ Wuhan probe comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, and an increasing tendency by officials from both countries to ask questions about whether Covid was the result of an accidental or deliberate leak. While US officials have been discussing the Wuhan lab, Chinese officials have asked questions about the mysterious mid-2019 temporary shutdown of the Fort Detrick military bio-lab in Maryland, and whether the virus may have emerged from there.

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. James Pars, a CIA intelligence officer, says his career was derailed after he complained that his boss at a base in a conflict zone repeatedly ordered personnel to travel through dangerous areas on non-essential trips to shop and buy food
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Ex-CIA Officer Accused of Espionage For China Claims Memory Issues
    Meanwhile,  some officials, including US lawmakers led by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, have effectively hinted that both countries may be responsible for the global pandemic, alleging that US officials consciously funded potentially dangerous bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan lab in the years leading up to the pandemic beginning in 2017 after such research was prohibited in the US. The officials named by Paul and others, including long-time Covid czar Anthony Fauci, dismissed the Kentucky senator’s line of questioning in recent congressional testimony, with Fauci suggesting that the lawmaker “did not know what [he was] talking about.”

    Related:

    Ex-CIA Agent Says US Wasted Trillions on Wars in Iraq & Afghanistan, Achieved Nothing
    Ex-CIA Officer Accused of Espionage For China Claims Memory Issues
    CIA Chief Visits Israel as US Reportedly Mulling Interim 'Alternatives' to Iran Nuclear Deal
    'Apocalypse Now': What are Risks of CIA's Possible All Out Clandestine War Against Russia & China?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse