Register
06:15 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Tuesday, 3 November 2015 photo, Afghan Taliban fighters listen to Mullah Mohammed Rasool, unseen, the newly-elected leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban, in Farah province, Afghanistan

    Militants With British Accents: UK Jihadis Reportedly Secretly Joining Taliban in Afghanistan

    © AP Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108131083593915-militants-with-british-accents-uk-jihadis-reportedly-secretly-joining-taliban-in-afghanistan/

    The Taliban* Islamist movement continues to make rapid advances as the last remaining US and NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan, seizing control over Kandahar and the strategically important city of Ghazni, which is on the road to the capital, Kabul, late on Thursday.

    British jihadis have reportedly been secretly smuggling themselves into Afghanistan to join the ranks of the Taliban* Islamist group as it pushes ahead with its massive onslaught, reclaiming territory from government forces.

    The phone calls of terrorists with British accents have been intercepted, a senior military intelligence official was cited by The Sun as saying.

    "We have received some intercepts of two British men, probably below 30, talking openly on mobiles… One had a London accent, what you might call a street accent,” said the source.

    “Intermittent intelligence” purportedly shows that British men have been taking up arms against the Afghan government, which is struggling to contain the Taliban’s power grab, began in May as US and NATO forces began their withdrawal from the country.

    “We have no idea who they are. It’s difficult to put a number on it,” security personnel was cited as acknowledging.
    Taliban fighter poses near rotorless Hind helicopter gunship in Kunduz Airport.
    © Photo : Twitter / @Natocuyuz
    Taliban fighter poses near rotorless Hind helicopter gunship in Kunduz Airport.

    British jihadists are believed to have travelled to Afghanistan through Pakistan’s tribal areas to reach the front lines, where the Taliban on Thursday announced they had taken Kandahar, the country's second-largest city, and overrun Herat in western Afghanistan.

    “Many British and other foreign jihadists travelled to Afghanistan before and after 9/11 to fight there and, in many cases train, organise and then travel elsewhere for jihad,” the outlet quoted former colonel Richard Kemp, who led UK forces in Afghanistan, as saying.

    On Thursday, reports came in that the Taliban had seized two of Afghanistan's biggest cities on Thursday, Kandahar and Herat, according to media reports, including the Associated Press. Taliban had also taken control of Ghazni, situated on the Kandahar-to-Kabul road some 150 km (90 miles) southwest of the capital.

    “The more gains the Taliban makes, the more it will encourage jihadists to carry out attacks at home and also head for Afghanistan," Richard Kemp was cited as saying.

    He warned:

    “If the country, or a large part of it, is permanently controlled by the Taliban it will again become a safe haven for terrorists as it was before 9/11. We are on the verge of a threat no less than that from IS* (Daesh) at its height.”
    The UK government was cited as saying that British Taliban fighters would “pose a very serious national security risk”.

    ‘Deteriorating Security Environment’

    The United States and Britain have announced they will send troops to help evacuate their embassy staff in light of the current "security conditions".

    UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the security of British nationals, military personnel and former Afghan staff was the government's first priority. He underscored that it was imperative to “do everything we can to ensure their safety". Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the additional deployment of about 600 UK troops to Afghanistan came "in light of the increasing violence and rapidly deteriorating security environment in the country".

    It was announced by the MoD that UK ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow, set to remain in Afghanistan with a small team of personnel, would be moved to a more secure location within Kabul.

    The UK embassy will also reportedly help the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) which supports relocation of former Afghan staff and their families to the UK.

    The US is similarly dispatching some 3,000 additional military troops to the airport in Kabul to help evacuate a "significant" amount of embassy staff.

    US Embassy in Kabul
    © CC0 / USAID Afghanistan
    US Embassy in Kabul

    "We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price. The State Department vowed to speed up Special Immigration Visa flights for Afghans who helped the US forces in the country.

    This comes as Taliban fighters could possibly take over the Afghan capital Kabul within 90, a US defence official cited intelligence assessments as suggesting on Wednesday. "But this is not a foregone conclusion," Reuters quoted the source as adding.

    Amid the volatile situation, international envoys who met with Afghan government negotiators and Taliban representatives in Qatar reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force". They urged an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency".

    *The Taliban and Daesh are both terrorist organisations banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Biden Ignores Questions on Afghanistan After White House Speech
    US Deploying 3,000 Troops to Afghanistan to Assist in Departure of Embassy Staff, Pentagon Reveals
    Canada Reportedly Deploys Special Op Forces to Evacuate Embassy Staffers From Afghanistan
    Afghanistan's Second Biggest City Kandahar Has Fallen to Taliban
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, jihadists, jihadists, Jihadists, Taliban, 9/11, 9/11, 9/11, 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, Osama Bin Laden, Joe Biden, Ashraf Ghani, Ben Wallace, Ghazni
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse