Suspected UFO Sighting by Civilian, Military Aircraft Reported on Canadian Government Website

On 30 July, two flights – one of them military, the other civilian – apparently encountered a flying object that could’ve been a UFO over the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, Vice News reports citing the Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System (CADORS), the Canadian government’s flight incident archive.
At the time of the sighting, the passenger jet – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Airbus A330-300 (KLM618) – was travelling from Boston to Amsterdam, while the other – Canadian military transport aircraft (CFC4003) – was bound for Cologne, Germany from Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario.
The aircraft "reported seeing a bright green flying object" which "flew into a cloud, then disappeared."
The "Occurrence Event Information" section in CADORS' report labels said encounter as "Weather balloon, meteor, rocket, CIRVIS/UFO."
A disclaimer on the CADORS website, however, warns that "for the most part, CADORS reports contain preliminary, unconfirmed data which can be subject to change."
