Russian Ambassador Invited to Iranian Foreign Ministry Over Controversial Photo, Embassy Says

"Today ... Dzhagaryan was invited to the Iranian Foreign Ministry regarding the controversial reaction of the Iranian public to the photo published jointly with the UK Ambassador in Tehran Simon Shercliff," the embassy said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.
The Russian diplomatic mission added that the discussion was "held in a friendly manner" and the Iranian side received "all necessary explanations" regarding the photo.
"The ambassador expressed regret for the misunderstanding," the embassy added.
🇷🇺Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan's meeting with the new head of the 🇬🇧British diplomatic mission in Iran Simon Shercliff on the historical stair, where the 1943 Tehran conference was held pic.twitter.com/1JyC9VWVpi— Russian Embassy, IRI (@RusEmbIran) August 11, 2021
Dzhagaryan recently met with UK ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff in a place where the 1943 Tehran Conference took place, and the photo of the diplomats after a meeting was criticized in Iran as the conference is associated with the presence of foreign forces in the country. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other politicians have condemned the photo.
