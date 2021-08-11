Powerful Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Rattles Philippines, USGS Reveals

A massive magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the Philippines early Thursday, according to readings by the United States Geological Service, which has since issued a tsunami warning for the archipelagic country.
Details released by the USGS indicate that the quake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers at a distance of just 66 kilometers southeast of Bobon, Philippines. Initial readings of the the quake came in at a magnitude 6.1 quake.
Testimonial obtained by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre indicate the powerful earthquake was felt strongly in the nearby Lupon municipality, but less intense in Cogon, which sits about 130 kilometers from the epicenter.
