US, Russian Defence Chiefs Discuss Risk-Reduction Efforts After Putin-Biden Geneva Talks

"Today Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu," Kirby said in a press release. "The purpose of the call was to support transparency and risk-reduction efforts following the July 28 resumption of the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva, Switzerland."
The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the conversation took place.
"A phone conversation took place between Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The results of bilateral consultations on strategic stability, as well as issues of global and regional security, were discussed," the ministry said.
