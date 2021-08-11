Russian Direct Investment Fund Offers Pfizer Joint Trials on Using Sputnik Light as Third Shot

The fund published a message on Sputnik V’s official Twitter page.
Delta cases surge in US & Israel shows mRNA vaccines need a heterogeneous booster to strengthen & prolong immune response.#SputnikV pioneered mix&match approach, combo trials & showed 83.1% efficacy vs Delta.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) August 11, 2021
Today RDIF offers Pfizer to start trial with Sputnik Light as booster pic.twitter.com/BTZEhyhWWw
Today marks one year since Russia unveiled the world's first vaccine against the COVID-19 infection - Sputnik V.
All comments
Show new comments (0)