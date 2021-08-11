Register
13:56 GMT11 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A resident wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past government propaganda poster featuring Tiananmen Gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, 16 April 2020

    US Intel Reportedly Looking for Informants for Covid Probe Among Chinese Scientists, Wuhan Residents

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    705
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/11/1078991121_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_aa90c86c7e1913f5a539d93c939f17a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108111083581357-us-intel-reportedly-looking-for-informants-for-covid-probe-among-chinese-scientists-wuhan-residents/

    The US and China have been ramping up back and forth attacks on one another through competing narratives on the coronavirus pandemic. President Biden ordered a three-month-long intelligence investigation into Covid’s origins in late May, with the probe expected land on his desk at the end of August.

    US intelligence agencies are in the middle of a frantic search for witnesses from Wuhan, China who might help them get a handle on the details of lockdown measures and other restrictions put in place by local authorities during the early months of the pandemic, a source said to be close to the matter has told China’s Global Times newspaper.

    The unnamed source indicated that US spooks are searching specifically for individuals working in Wuhan’s medical system, the city’s biological research institutes and simply persons who live in the city.

    US intelligence reportedly hopes to gain a variety of information from their human information sources – ranging from ‘loopholes’ in China’s work to try to bring the epidemic under control, to info on coronavirus patients (including their movements before infection and the timing of their diagnoses), as well as the lives of Wuhan residents during the lockdown.

    Health Officials in hazmat suits check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the airport in Beijing, China
    © AP Photo / Emily Wang
    Health Officials in hazmat suits check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the airport in Beijing, China

    The source further indicated that the US is putting pressure on the World Health Organisation to take Washington’s position on Beijing’s possible “covering up” of “the truth about the origins of the virus.”

    Yang Zhanqiu, a Wuhan University virologist who previously suggested that the coronavirus may have emerged in the US before infecting residents of Wuhan, told Global Times that the US intelligence probe on Covid’s origins was “entirely political, not scientific,” and designed from the outset to “blame China.”

    Yang proposed that a genuine probe into the virus’s origins would focus on analysis of the virus’s genetic profile, with such analysis carried out by scientists around the world, with findings then discussed collectively to determine where to go from there.

    Lu Xiang, a research fellow specialising in US studies from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the newspaper that US intel's ongoing probe shows that the US “has launched a ‘political war’ against China.” Washington, he suggested, is trying to impress upon the international community that its powerful intelligence apparatus can find out the virus’s origins independently and “prove” that Beijing should be blamed for Americans' suffering during the pandemic.
    OCTAVIO JONES
    Ambulances stand outside Morton Plant Hospital amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Clearwater, Florida, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

    Wu suggested that the campaign is aimed at ‘consuming China’s diplomatic resources’, but has the flipside of acting as a ‘huge drain on US political and social resources’ that’s far greater than the costs borne by China in rejecting the allegations.

    China-US Info War

    President Biden’s ‘Covid origins’ intelligence probe comes amid the continued intensification of back-and-forth claims by the world’s two economic superpowers on who is responsible for the global coronavirus pandemic,  which has claimed the lives of over 4.3 million people and caused trillions of dollars in economic damage.

    Amid US allegations that the virus may have originated in and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, China has claimed that there is growing evidence to suggest that major Covid hotspots in the US and Italy before the outbreak in Wuhan may mean that the virus originated elsewhere – possibly at the Fort Detrick military biolab in Maryland.

    A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services.
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    The New York Times Banned Staffers From Investigating Trump's COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory, Reports Say
    Meanwhile, other scientists have alleged that a virus with 96 percent similarity to SARS-CoV-2 might have been discovered as far back as 2013, and that dissertations and other publications on this virus have disappeared, while samples also vanishing.

    Reporting on Covid’s origins has not been without back-and-forth allegations of ‘fake news’ and misreporting. On Wednesday, Chinese media took down or edited a number of articles featuring an alleged Swiss biologist who slammed the politicisation of a WHO advisory group probe into the virus’s origins, after Switzerland’s embassy in Beijing said the biologist did not exist.

    Last week, US media reported that China was mobilising its diplomatic and media resources to demand a formal WHO probe into the Fort Detrick biolab.

    Also last, week, ‘informed sources’ told CNN that intelligence agents were digging through genetic data pertaining to the Wuhan Institute of Virology supposedly obtained through hacking.

    Separately, some US lawmakers, including Senator Rand Paul, have asked questions about the complex web of US financing for potentially dangerous coronavirus gain of function research at Wuhan in the years leading up to the pandemic. Last month, Paul grilled US coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci in the Senate, accusing him of backing such funding and lying to Congress. Fauci denied the allegations and told Paul, who is also a medical doctor, that he “did not know what [he was] talking about.”

    Related:

    New York COVID-19 Variant Spreads 15-25% Faster, Research Finds
    Buffalo Dems Consider Nuclear Option for Mayor; Is the US Military a Vector for Covid Transmission?
    Macron: COVID-19 Situation in France 'More Than Difficult' Due to Delta Strain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse