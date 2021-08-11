Register
    Dollar bills are deposited in a tip box, May 24, 2021 in New York.

    Pakistan Accuses Afghan Officials of Embezzling Billions of Dollars of Aid Funds Amid Taliban Gains

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    The attack by Pakistani politician on the "inefficiency" of the Afghan security forces came just hours before the scheduled meeting of Moscow-led ‘Extended Troika’ talks in Doha, Qatar which will include China, Pakistan and the US. Russia last month criticised the Afghanistan government for "stalling" the Doha Deal over a "power struggle".

    Pakistan on Wednesday accused the Afghanistan government and generals of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) of embezzling billions of dollars of reconstruction and military aid funds amid a sweeping offensive by the Taliban*, which now controls at least eight to nine provincial capitals.

    Pakistan’s federal information minister Fawad Hussain asked for accountability regarding nearly “$2 trillion” in military assistance that Afghan authorities have received from international donors since 2002.

    The Pakistani cabinet minister has alleged that while ordinary Afghans continue to live in poverty, the generals and politicians in the insurgency-ravaged nation have amassed billions of dollars in fortunes.

    A June 2021 report by Congressional Research Service (CRS), an institution affiliated with US Congress, claims that Washington’s overall military and non-military aid since 2001 has totalled more than $144 billion. 

    Many nations such as Saudi Arabia, China, India as well as the European Union (EU) bloc among others have also donated several billion dollars in aid towards the nation’s reconstruction efforts since 2001. Nearly 70 percent of the international funds are channelled to Kabul, the hub of Afghan government and the military.

    US President Joe Biden pledged another $3.3 billion in military assistance to Afghan forces during his telephone call with President Ashraf Ghani on 23 July.

    Complaints of corruption have been rampant in Afghanistan. Even Delhi, a close ally of the Ghani administration, has expressed concerns over “corruption” in Afghanistan. However, the view in Delhi is that the “existing system” and “constitutional continuity” in Afghanistan must be maintained.

    As per Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perception Index, Afghanistan was among the most corrupt nations on the planet, ranking 165 among 180 nations.

    A 2019 investigation by the Special Inspector General’s Office (SIGAR) found that Afghan military officials destroyed records of a $1.1 billion allocation by the US, donated to meet the fuel needs of military vehicles.

    The Taliban launched a major countrywide assault on Afghanistan’s cities over the weekend, in what marks a gradual shift in the insurgent outfit’s policy since it began its operations in May. 

    As per media reports and claims by the outfit, the Taliban now controls the provincial capitals of Zaranj, Aybak, Taluqan, Pul-e-Khumri, Sar-e-Pol, Sheberghan, Faizabad, Farah and Kunduz.

    Additionally, it has also launched a “four-pronged” attack on Mazar-e-Sharif, the biggest city in Afghanistan’s north and the capital of Balkh province. 

    In view of the Taliban offensive, India evacuated its diplomats from the consulate in the city. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani is also paying a visit to the city on Wednesday, Afghan media organisation TOLO News reported.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

