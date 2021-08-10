Register
00:15 GMT11 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to a court hearing following a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 29, 2021.

    Canadian Prosecutor Says No One Received ‘Fairer’ Hearing Than Huawei CFO Meng

    © REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIER
    World
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352304_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_039ca02bc950085efb5551e271ad171e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108101083576808-canadian-prosecutor-says-no-one-received-fairer-hearing-than-huawei-cfo-meng/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - The extradition process against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou could not be any fairer, Crown attorney Robert Frater told a British Columbia Supreme Court judge, rejecting a defense appeal to end the proceedings.

    The final arguments in the nearly 19-month extradition process against the Huawei executive continued Tuesday, with lawyers representing the Attorney General of Canada (AGC), on behalf of the United States, making the case before Associate Justice Heather Holmes that the Huawei executive’s defense is a concoction of mostly baseless assertions, at times loosely held together by "conspiracy theories."

    Meng’s legal team, at more than half a dozen lawyers, is arguing that the United States’ bid to have her extradited south of the border to face justice for fraud charges should be denied because she is the victim of an abuse of process.

    This defense is based on four components which say that the sum of former US President Donald Trump’s comments, procedural errors during the executive’s arrest, and a misleading case built by US prosecutors, one of which allegedly violates international law, amounts to an abuse of process.

    "Our general position on this [case] is: One, there is no misconduct to accumulate and, two, none for impugned conduct, by itself or added to any other conduct, would justify a stay," Frater said in the court on Tuesday, emphasizing that "no person sought has enjoyed a fairer hearing than Ms. Meng."

    The lead legal counsel for the Canadian government argued that the defense has "greatly" exaggerated Trump’s words and that if those words infringed on Meng’s Charter right to a fair trial, then a stay of the extradition process should have been pursued immediately, based solely on the former president’s comments.

    Throughout the proceedings, Meng’s legal counsel has placed particular emphasis on Trump’s December 2018 interview with Reuters – conducted just days following Meng’s arrest – in which he asserted that he would intervene in the case brought forward by the Justice Department against Meng, if it was beneficial to US national interests.

    JENNIFER GAUTHIER
    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to court following a break in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

    On Monday, Meng’s chief legal representative, Richard Peck, said Trump’s comments indicated that he wanted to "ransom" Meng in exchange for China’s capitulation in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

    Frater rejected Peck’s assertions, saying that Trump’s words did not represent a threat, while noting that the Biden administration has stayed the course regarding the extradition process.

    "We gave you the words of the current President and the current Attorney General, which show that a forward-looking remedy, which abuse of process is, is unnecessary," the crown attorney said.

    Frater also dismissed claims that Meng's Charter rights were violated by Canadian authorities during her three-hour detention at Vancouver’s international airport and claims that the arrest process was riddled with procedural errors, which forms the basis for the second branch of the abuse of process assertion.

    The prosecutor said that out of the 34 allegations of misconduct brought forward by the defense, only one can be classified as an error, which itself caused "no prejudice to Ms. Meng."

    During the arrest at Vancouver’s International Airport, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents sealed the executive’s mobile devices in special bags designed to prevent remote wiping and transferred the bags to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), but not before a border agent obtained passcodes to the phones from Meng and placed them in the bags.

    Canadian Justice Department lawyers have argued that there is no evidence Canadian law enforcement officials turned over information about Meng’s electronic devices to the FBI. Frater added that border screening measures do not afford individuals the right against self-incrimination, suggesting, citing relevant case law, that the passcode transfer does not represent a breach of the law.

    The Canadian prosecution’s top attorney also rallied against insinuations that Canadian police and border agents were acting at the behest of US law enforcement agencies when the procedural errors were committed. In the early phase of the hearings, lawyers for the Huawei executive argued that the arrest and the misconduct were part of a "covert investigation" targeting Meng.

    "The US-led conspiracy theory was needed as the glue to hold together the second branch abuse argument, without it that argument falls apart," Frater said.

    Meng, the daughter of the Huawei founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at the request of the US government on December 1, 2018, at Vancouver International Airport, during a layover stop.

    The US Justice Department alleges that Meng committed fraud by misleading banking giant HSBC into approving more than $100 million in transactions that contravened US sanctions on Iran from 2010 to 2014 through a Tehran-based shell company, Skycom.

    Meng remains under house arrest in Vancouver, although she is free to traverse the region in the company of state-imposed guards, and only outside of her 11:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m. curfew.

    Final arguments are expected to wrap up August 20 with committal hearings, where the judge will decide whether to proceed with the extradition request, set to begin on Wednesday.

    Holmes is expected give her recommendation on the United States’ extradition request to AGC and Justice David Lametti later in the fall. Lametti has the final say on the request and has the right to refuse extradition in exceptional circumstances.

    Analysts say Lametti’s decision could hinge on developments in China, where the fate of multiple Canadians is held in the balance.

    On Tuesday, Canadian state broadcaster CBC reported that a Chinese court upheld a death penalty for Canadian Robert Schellenberg for drug smuggling. Additionally, two Canadians, who Ottawa alleges are being held in retaliation for Meng’s arrest – former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor – are expected to learn their fate in coming days.

    Kovrig and Spavor were tried in a closed trial in March. Both have been charged with espionage.

    Related:

    Lawyers for Huawei CFO Meng, Canadian Government Spar Over Publication of HSBC Documents
    Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Huawei CFO Meng Innocent, Calls on Canada for Her Release
    ‘Imagined Enemy’: Beijing Says US Must Abandon Sanctions, Meng Extradition, to Repair Relationship
    Tags:
    Canada, China, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse