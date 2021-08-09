Register
11:04 GMT09 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Waves crashing ashore at Rodea Point in Lincoln County, Oregon.

    Time to Hit the Brakes: Urgent Action Needed to Prevent ‘Runaway Climate Change’, Says UN Report

    © AP Photo / Gillian Flaccus
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083562720_0:124:3110:1874_1200x675_80_0_0_be4fbcf4898bd3be7610dd3ae2a574e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108091083562700-time-to-hit-the-brakes-urgent-action-needed-to-prevent-runaway-climate-change-says-un-report/

    The United Nations is publishing a series of reports which are the first major review of climate change since 2013. In November the leaders of 196 countries will be in Glasgow for the COP26 climate change summit.

    Sea levels could rise by as much as two metres by the end of the 21st century, according to a report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

    The stark warning in the 42-page Summary for Policymakers says only big cuts in greenhouse gas emissions could stop the rising temperatures on Earth.

    ​A two metre rise in sea levels would drown much of the eastern seaboard of the United States, most of eastern England, the entire Netherlands, Denmark, most of Belgium, large chunks of northern Germany and western France and vast tracts of southern Russia, eastern China and heavily populated parts of India.

    The EU’s vice president in charge of climate action, Frans Timmermans, said there was is still time to prevent "runaway climate change” but only if the brakes were slammed on hard.

    UN Secretary-General António Guterres described it as a “code red for humanity” and said it was crucial that COP26 was a success.

    ​The UN report says: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred.”

    It goes on to say: "Human-induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe. Evidence of observed changes in extremes such as heatwaves, heavy precipitation, droughts, and tropical cyclones, and, in particular, their attribution to human influence, has strengthened since (2013)."

    The report predicts global warming will exceed two degrees Celsius during the 21st century unless “deep reductions in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions” take place.

    It predicts “marine heatwaves” - which would seriously damage ocean life - increasingly intense tropical cyclones and a mixture of heavy rain and severe droughts which would affect agriculture and food production, possibly leading to famines.

    ​The report also predicts a further melting of permafrost and Arctic sea ice, which would raise sea levels.

    The report is largely written in academic and fairly impenetrable language but some sections are stark.

    For example one section says: "If human-induced changes to the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets continue for the rest of this century, it will take thousands of years to reverse that melting, even if global air temperatures decrease. In this sense, these changes are therefore irreversible, since the ice sheets would take much longer to regrow than the decades or centuries for which modern society is able to plan."
    Tags:
    UN, climate change, Antonio Guterres, Glasgow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse