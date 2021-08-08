EU Decries Attack on Mercer Street Vessel in Gulf of Oman as 'Reckless'

"The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the unlawful attack committed on the merchant vessel Mercer Street, off Masirah Island in Oman, on 29 July. There is no justification for this attack which killed a Romanian as well as a British citizen", Borrell said in a statement.
"Such reckless and unilateral actions, against international law and threatening to international peace, are unacceptable and need to stop. Freedom of navigation must be guaranteed in accordance with international law", the statement added.
Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with some other nations, put the blame on Iran, despite Tehran denying having any role in the incident.
The Japanese-owned ship was assaulted by a drone off the coast of Oman last week, resulting in the deaths of two crew members. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of being involved in the attack. Later, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made statements, also blaming the Islamic republic for the incident.
