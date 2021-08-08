UK's COP26 Head Warns of Global 'Catastrophe' From Climate Breakdown Unless Measures Taken

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK president of the COP26 Climate Change Conference, Alok Sharma, has warned that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophe" from climate breakdown, calling for urgent actions.

The remark, made in an interview with The Observer, came ahead of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world's leading authority on climate science, set to be released on Monday. The paper on how close the world is to a potentially irreversible disaster due to extreme weather will be "the starkest warning yet that human behaviour is alarmingly accelerating global warming", the official said.

"I don't think we’re out of time but I think we're getting dangerously close to when we might be out of time. We will see [from the IPCC] a very, very clear warning that unless we act now, we will, unfortunately, be out of time", Sharma said late on Saturday, noting the consequences of failure would be "catastrophic".

The UK minister in charge of the flagman UN climate talks noted that the impact of global warming was already evident across the world, citing deadly flooding in Europe and China, as well as wildfires and record high temperatures registered in parts of the world.

© AP Photo / David Goldman Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming.

"I don't think there's any other word for it. You're seeing on a daily basis what is happening across the world. Last year was the hottest on record, the last decade the hottest decade on record", Sharma added.

Commenting on the upcoming reports, the official said that the paper would urge the international community — governments, businesses and individuals — to push for stronger action on greenhouse gas emissions at the COP26.

"This [IPCC report] is going to be a wake-up call for anyone who hasn't yet understood why this next decade has to be absolutely decisive in terms of climate action. We will also get a pretty clear understanding that human activity is driving climate change at alarming rates", he said.

The COP26 is set to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November, gathering representatives from some 200 countries. The event, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the ground-breaking 2016 Paris Agreement that aims at cutting carbon emissions and promote green transition.