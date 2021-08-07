Register
15:56 GMT07 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden is seen in Afghanistan. (File)

    New Book Reveals Why Bin Laden Didn’t Plan to Kill Biden to 'Memorialise’ 9/11 Attacks Anniversary

    © AP Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108071083550703-new-book-reveals-why-bin-laden-didnt-plan-to-kill-biden-to-memorialise-911-attacks-anniversary/

    On 2 May 2011, the then-al-Qaeda* leader was killed in a US Navy SEAL raid and then reportedly buried at sea off the deck of an American aircraft carrier.

    In 2011, Osama bin Laden mulled assassinating then-US President Barack Obama, but did not plan to kill then-VP Joe Biden because the number one terrorist deemed Biden as unprepared to be at the helm of America, a new book has claimed.

    “The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden", written by a national security analyst and former CNN producer, Peter Bergen, was released on Thursday.

    According to the author, as time was ticking towards the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the US, “Bin Laden was eager to memorialise the occasion with another spectacular strike” against America.

    Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade Center buildings in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday in a horrific scene of explosions and fires that left gaping holes in the 110-story buildings
    © AP Photo / Patrick Sison
    Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade Center buildings in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday in a horrific scene of explosions and fires that left gaping holes in the 110-story buildings
    “He told his lieutenants that he wanted ‘effective operations whose impact, God willing, is bigger than that of 9/11’. He explained that killing President Barack Obama was a high priority, but he also had General David Petraeus, at that time the US commander in Afghanistan, in his sights”, Bergen wrote.

    He argued that the then-al-Qaeda leader “told his team not to bother with plots against Vice President Joe Biden, whom he considered ‘totally unprepared’ for the post of president”.

    Bergen did not elaborate on why bin Laden thought so, only suggesting that his push for another major strike on the US was allegedly because he felt “agitated” that he was being forgotten.

    “History seemed to be passing him by”, Bergen claimed, adding that the jihadist’s other plots had “fizzled”, which ostensibly prodded bin Laden to focus on Arab Spring events rather than his calls for jihad.

    “As the tenth anniversary of 9/11 approached, his overriding goal was to carry out another spectacular terrorist attack against the US. He died knowing that he had failed”, Bergen argued.

    US President Barack Obama speaks with Vice President Joe Biden at his side as he delivers a statement about the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six major world powers during an early morning address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, 14 July 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool
    © REUTERS / Andrew Harnik/Pool
    Joe Biden Says He Advised Obama to ‘Wait' With Bin Laden Raid To Give Him 'Space' to Weigh Risks
    On 2 May 2011, US Special Forces raided an al-Qaeda compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, killing the world’s most wanted terrorist Osama bin Laden as part of Operation Neptune Spear.

    The raid came almost 10 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda against the United States, which claimed the lives of at least 2,977 people and injured some 6,000 others. The 9/11 attacks led Washington to declare a war on terror, and to the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

    *al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    Osama Bin Laden's Henchman Returns to UK Because He's Too Fat to Remain in Prison, Report Says
    Navy SEAL Who Organised Bin Laden Special Op Reveals National Security Threat Bigger Than Terrorism
    Niece of Osama Bin Laden Proclaims That Trump’s Reelection is Necessary to Prevent Second 9/11
    Tags:
    US, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Osama bin Laden, 9/11 attacks, anniversary, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse