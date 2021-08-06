IOC Not Ruling Out Sanctions Against Belarusian Committee in Light of Timanovskaya Scandal

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is continuing an investigation into the case of Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya who fled to Warsaw, and sanctions against the Belarusian National Olympic Committee may follow, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday.

"The procedure is going on, the due process is to be followed, and then the disciplinary commission will come up with these conclusions", Bach added, warning that new sanctions may be introduced.

The IOC earlier reported that Belarusian coaches Yuri Moisevich and Artur Shumak were stripped of their accreditation at the Tokyo Olympics and expelled from the Olympic Village in light of the scandal with Timanovskaya.

The IOC is happy that Timanovskaya is "safe in Poland" and is in contact with the Polish Committee to support the young woman's sporting career, Bach said at a press conference.

© AP Photo / Martin Meissner Kristina Timanovskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021.

The scandal around Timanovskaya erupted last week. She was supposed to take part in the women's 100m and 200m sprints at the Tokyo Olympics. However, her coaches decided to involve her in the 4 x 400m relay as well after two Belarusian athletes were found to be ineligible to compete due to insufficient drug testing.

The sprinter slammed the decision on social media, which resulted in a decision by the National Olympic Committee of Belarus to send Timanovskaya home, citing her emotional state. The athlete, however, said that the authorities "forcibly" tried to make her return to Belarus, and left for Austria.